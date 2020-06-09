Pelosi: Ignore Trump on police reform, racial justice because it's not 'reality'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the Congressional response to the killing of George Floyd including Democrats’ newly unveiled bill on policing. Pelosi responds to the ongoing protests, arguing “the massive number of people walking in support of ending violence in terms of the police department is something that we have to recognize.” Pelosi discusses why she hopes for an “improvement in justice in policing” and see an “end to racial profiling, chokeholds” and to see the “prosecution of wrongdoing in the police department.” Pelosi addresses President Trump arguing he “is ignoring what we're seeing right before our very eyes.”