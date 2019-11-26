Only on The Beat: Reagan aide takes on Don Jr's 'sacrifice' as Harvey Fierstein sings

Legendary actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein and Wall Street Journal Columnist Peggy Noonan join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a special edition of Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Peggy Noonan criticizes Donald Trump Jr.’s new book for comparing the sacrifices of his family business with soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. And Harvey Fierstein talks about his new play which chronicles the life of iconic women’s rights advocate Bella Abzug and how her plight compares with that of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.