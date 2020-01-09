On Trump trial, Sen. McConnell gets fact-check by sis of his Senate colleagues at once

As the Senate marches towards putting Pres. Trump on trial, six former senators who served as jurors in the Senate trial of Pres. Clinton weigh in on the process in this rare joint interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. The senators fact-check McConnell’s recent claims that he is following the same precedent as the Clinton trial; share their insights on who the key witnesses would be; and reflect on how Sen. Lindsey Graham went from advocating witnesses at this kind of trial and condemning then-candidate Trump to contradicting his past positions.