Obama's debate guru: Bernie winning, 'risk' in attacking him

Robert Barnett, partner at Williams & Connolly and one of the foremost debate experts in the world joins “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Barnett has advised ten presidential campaigns and played a key role in debate prep in ten out of the last eleven cycles, including playing the role of George Bush, Dick Cheney and Bernie Sanders in practice debates. Barnett argues there is “a lot of risk” in “attacking Bernie Sanders” as the debate turns into “a production studio for Donald Trump's ultimate commercials.”