Obama lawyer: dictionary defines Trump Ukraine scandal as ‘impeachable offense’

Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the mounting evidence against President Trump in the impeachment probe. Katyal argues Trump ‘going to a foreign government’ and asking for ‘dirt’ on his ‘political rival,’ is the ‘dictionary definition’ of ‘an impeachable offense.’ Katyal previews some of the ‘hot button’ court cases coming before the Supreme Court, including restrictions on abortions, sex discrimination and the Dreamers Act.