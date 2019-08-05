Obama: Govt. must improve tactics to combat white nationalism online

Obama: Govt. must improve tactics to combat white nationalism online08:02
Former President Obama says law enforcement agencies and internet platforms need to come up with better strategies to reduce the influence of these white nationalist hate groups. Mary McCord, the former acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's national security division, says domestic terrorism should be treated similar to foreign terrorism. Richard Stengel, who was Under Secretary of State in the Obama administration says there should be a 'domestic terrorism czar' created.