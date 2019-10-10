Notorious Rudy? From Giuliani's policing to Biggie Smalls' evolution

As Rudy Giuliani faces new heat over the indictment of several of his associates who donated to a Trump PAC, MSNBC traces how Giuliani pushed a “tough on crime agenda” that was also echoed by top Democrats in the 1990s, including Joe Biden and the Clintons, who backed a harsh crime bill in 1994. There is more to the story, however, as crime and tough policing formed the environment that raised New York rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls, who narrated the ‘everyday struggle’ of his neighborhood and wrote candidly about everything from depression and stereotypes facing black men to Giuliani’s approach to the city. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces that history in the context of today’s news and the 25th anniversary of Biggie’s album ‘Ready to Die,’ and cites an event MSNBC sponsored featuring Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Havoc, Kim Osorio, Lord Finesse and Ebro Darden, now available as an exclusive podcast on “The Beat with Ari Melber” podcast or at msnbc.com/biggie.