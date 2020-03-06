No ‘credibility’: Trump losing 2020 battle to hide secret parts of Mueller report

A federal judge has condemned Attorney General Bill Barr for "misleading" the public with his handling of the Mueller Report. ABC News Chief Legal Correspondent Dan Abrams joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss a top federal judge’s “grave concern” and lack of “trust” about Barr’s “objectivity.” Abrams argues there is “nothing more insulting” to Barr than assert he “politicized” the process and Department of Justice. Former Federal Prosecutor Joyce Vance argues Barr’s actions are “so egregious” a federal judge is telling “the American people” they “cannot trust the Attorney General to be truthful.”