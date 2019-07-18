News anchor’s definitive breakdown of Dapper Dan’s Harlem legacy

The fashion icon Dapper Dan emerged from the crack epidemic, gang violence and the polarized politics of 1970s Harlem to build a globally recognized brand – only to watch fashion corporations tear it down. Then Dan reemerged with even more success through an incredible turn of events in 2017. In this definitive breakdown, MSNBC news anchor Ari Melber does deep reporting on the history of both Dan and Harlem and America’s drug wars, adding context to the unusual story of this American icon. This segment aired on MSNBC on The Beat with Ari Melber, followed by a separate interview with Dapper Dan.