New: Trump could be impeached partly for admissions on Fox News

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Rep. Schiff’s impeachment report cites a Fox New interview as evidence. The Democrats making the case that key parts of Trump’s bribery plot were broadcast live and emphasizing they can prove damning parts of the Ukraine plot based partly on the public scheming and incriminating statements broadcast live from Rudy Giuliani and Pres. Trump himself. Melber takes the viewer through an alleged propaganda campaign.