New NY law allows child victims to seek justice

Epstein’s accuser has filed a civil law suit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and his accomplices, made possible by brand new NY state law ‘The Child Act,’ that went into effect this week. The new law allows victims of any age to sue their abusers, for 365 days, regardless of the statute of limitations of the crime. Kimberly Lerner, lawyer for Epstein’s accuser, says the law ‘creates a mechanism for redress’ that will help victims ‘suffering in silence.’