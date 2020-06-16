Nadler pushes sweeping police reform while slamming 'totally lawless' Trump AG Bill Barr

Democrats are moving ahead with a police reform bill that includes a federal ban on chokeholds and 'no-knock' warrants. The co-sponsor of the bill, House Judiciary committee chairman Jerry Nadler joins The Beat saying 'it's gratifying' and this legislation will be 'a major step forward on our journey to equality.' Nadler calls the republican response 'anemic' and rips Attorney General Bill Barr for turning 'the attorney general's office into a legal office of the president's office and legal office for the president's crimes.'