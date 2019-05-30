MSNBC's Ari Melber: Mueller 'Brought a Book to a Twitter Fight'05:32
Reacting to Robert Mueller’s remarks on the Russia probe, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber says Mueller’s restrained nature and insistence on following every rule to the letter of the law made it seem like he “brought a book to a Twitter fight.” Presidential historian Jon Meacham said Trump and Barr “brought a gun” to a “knife-fight,” further highlighting the difference in tactics between the President’s team and Mueller.