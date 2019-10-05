MSNBC's Ari Melber: does Tucker Carlson have a point on impeachment?

Fox New’s Tucker Carlson is condemning Trump’s call with Ukraine saying “there’s no way to spin this as a good idea,” but Carlson argues Trump’s call does not rise to the “level of an impeachable offense.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber unpacks how the Constitution defines impeachable offenses, and why Congress should focus on proving if Trump ‘committed the high crime of abusing his office’ not their ‘opinions on the president in general.’