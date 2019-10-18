MSNBC host takes on NCAA: pay college players

Comedian Jen Kirkman and MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin join Ari Melber for a special edition of Fallback. Jen Kirkman has a huge problem with people who think self-driving tech is an excuse to doze off at the wheel. She tells a sleep driver on a busy L.A. freeway and self-driving cars all together to fall back! She also has a bone to pick with a new culinary phenomenon of eating Italian food directly off the dinner table. Ayman wants the NCAA to fall back and allow college athletes to get paid.