More ‘smoke’? Mounting evidence against Giuliani could lead to widened probe

The criminal investigation into Rudy Giuliani is widening, as federal prosecutors subpoena one Giuliani’s linked associates’ brother, who reportedly blew the door off a safe to get evidence in this case. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade argues, ‘just based on publicly available information,’ prosecutors already have enough evidence to ‘charge Giuliani with conspiracy to defraud the United States,’ ‘conspiracy to commit bribery’ and ‘content of Congress.’ McQuade adds the Feds should ‘continue to investigate’ because there is ‘smoke’ that there may be ‘additional charges’ for ‘campaign finance’ violation.