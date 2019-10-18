Michael Moore: Trump heading for impeachment because of 'high crimes' like we've never seen

Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent to discuss Mick Mulvaney admitting there was a quid pro quo, saying he ‘appreciates’ him for telling the ‘truth.’ Moore also addresses Trump’s Ukraine plot, arguing he has ‘never lived through’ presidents that have ‘participated in a high crime’ like the phone call with Ukraine. Moore applauds Pelosi for outsmarting Trump and leading the charge in the impeachment probe, saying she is ‘drawing this out’ because ‘it’s clear’ that ‘there is more’ evidence of Trump crime.