Michael Moore says Dems finally have 'Trump on the run' with impeachment

Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the Democrats’ approach to their impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. Moore criticizes Democrats rebuttal to the Ukraine scandal, arguing “all the candidates right now need to be unified and coming at this full force,” adding there is “no need to wait” to take down Trump. In this exclusive interview, Moore criticizes Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” and shout outs Hollywood actor and producer Robert DeNiro.