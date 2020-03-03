Michael Moore defends Sanders: ‘If we vote on fear, we will lose to Donald Trump’

Michael Moore, acclaimed filmmaker and campaign surrogate for Bernie Sanders, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the 2020 election. Moore criticizes Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar for dropping out of the presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday to endorse VP Joe Biden, arguing “the coalescing” of the candidates “is clearly obviously intended to try and stop Bernie's momentum” and not about who “can stop” President “Donald Trump” from reelection. Moore argues the Democratic establishment is “worried about Bernie Sanders policies.” When pressed on Biden’s surge in delegates won after South Carolina, Moore argues “South Carolina is not representative of the United States.”