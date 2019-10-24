Master P on mentoring Snoop Dogg and business lessons from Rap Snacks to Ramen

Legendary rapper, music executive and entrepreneur Master P opens up about his business advice to Snoop Dogg, his business partnership with “Rap Snacks” creator James Lindsay, and the importance of supporting black-owned business in this interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. Master P also discusses the double standards that face minority executives and how he and Lindsay are expanding Rap Snacks and working with artists and entrepreneurs to foster financial success and advocate that community leaders own a stake in their contributions and culture.