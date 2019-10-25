Master P defends Meghan Markle and talks business and Rap Snacks on MSNBC

Music mogul, rapper and entrepreneur Master P and radio host Mark Thompson tackles several topics on Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Master P advocates for more black-owned businesses and diversity in America’s board rooms, and joins Mark Thompson in defending and expressing sympathy for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who recently got emotional in an interview. Master P also dishes on his partnership with the creator of the popular snack food Rap Snacks – and invites Thompson to taste them during the segment.