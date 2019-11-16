Maroon 5 Musician PJ Morton talks Obama, Giuliani, MAGA hypocrisy and the ‘cancel culture’ problem

Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton and former Obama diplomat Rick Stengel join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Rick Stengel criticizes Senator Rand Paul’s attempts to expose the whistleblower at the center of Trump’s impeachment scandal. PJ Morton discusses Rudy Giuliani’s corruption allegations, “Cancel culture” and the political message of his newest album “Paul.”