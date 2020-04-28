Mark Cuban slams 'too quiet' Biden for lacking 'leadership' to counter Trump's misinformation

In a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban argues Biden has been “too silent” in the coronavirus era and “is not really offering solutions in a way that builds confidence.” Cuban adds you “don't have to be the leader, to be a leader” asserting America needs “leadership, and we're not getting it anywhere.” Cuban tells Melber he will vote for Biden depending on “who the final two candidates are.”