Mark Cuban rips 'unprepared' Trump's virus response, suggests new 2020 rival possible

Many Americans are experiencing the economic hardship of the coronavirus pandemic, as over twenty million people are now unemployed. Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss economic impact of the coronavirus. As federal and state governments begin to reopen the economy, Cuban tells Melber, America is “wholly unprepared” to reopen while allowing both patrons and employees to feel safe. Cuban also discusses the 2020 Election, telling Melber he will vote for Biden, but it “depends who the final two candidates are.”