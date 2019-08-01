Marianne Williamson apologizes for calling depression 'a scam'

After a breakout performance in Detroit, 2020 candidate Marianne Williamson joined The Beat and was pressed on policy positions. Williamson apologized for her past comments calling clinical depression 'a scam' and responded to calling vaccine mandates 'Draconian' and 'Orwellian.' Williamson also talked about her debate strategy of hitting a 'larger theme' and going 'deeper than just talking about external fixes' touting her comments on race, Flint, health, the environment, 'and about politics in general.'