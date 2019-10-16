Maddow: Tanking Russia economy inspired meddling in Trump election

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joins Ari Melber to discuss her reporting on why Russia was inspired to meddle in the 2016 election, and help Trump get elected. Maddow argues Russia’s ‘terrible’ economy is heavily ‘dependent on oil and gas,’ adding they were ‘desperate’ to get U.S. Sanctions dropped,’ inspiring ‘what they did in 2016.’ Maddow adds Putin’s oversees the ‘oil and gas industry’ that is ‘terrible at what they do,’ leaving them very few options ‘other than to sabotage and cheat their way to a new future.’