As Pres. Trump pushes for the U.S. to immediately reopen despite rising death tolls and dire medical warnings, a former confidant who coauthored Trump’s best-seller the “Art of the Deal” says that while it may sound “extreme,” Trump has “no conscience” and “the deaths don’t matter to him.” Author and businessman Tony Schwartz explains why and recounts his history working with Trump in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.