While he embraces names like ‘Cocaine Mitch’ and ‘Darth Vader,’ Mitch McConnell is still fuming at his ‘Moscow Mitch’ reference. Bill Kristol, former Republican White House staffer, says ‘it is a bum rap to compare Darth Vader to Mitch,’ adding Darth ‘was running the empire pretty well.’ Kristol slams McConnell, saying he is ‘stopping legislation from coming to the Floor.’