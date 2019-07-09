Jelani Cobb: McConnell 'obscene' to invoke Obama on reparations

Jelani Cobb: McConnell 'obscene' to invoke Obama on reparations07:56
Facing a new election challenger and scrutiny over ancestral ties to slaveholders, Mitch McConnell tries to link himself to former President Obama, who was also reportedly related to slaveholders generations ago. The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb calls this “obscene” and breaks down renewed questions over why the GOP Majority Leader opposes paying reparations to descendants of slaves. Cobb adds, “Democracy is a lot younger than the Constitution.”