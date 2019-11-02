Is lawyer Rudy Giuliani causing more heat for his client Donald Trump?

As Rudy Giuliani is reportedly under criminal investigation by the same office he used to run, new reporting details how extended his involvement with Ukraine was. The Daily Beast’s Erin Banco joins Ari Melber to discuss her exclusive reporting that Rudy Giuliani met with top Ukraine officials back in February 2018, months before he admitted he became involved with Ukraine. Banco reports Giuliani had conversations with Ukraine officials around their election discussing military aide, which is ‘central to the impeachment probe,’ and he had those discussions ‘far earlier than he mentioned.’