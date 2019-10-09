Irony: Trump ally cries 'regicide,' claims Trump didn't abuse power

As President Trump continues to stonewall key evidence and witnesses from Congress, he refers to House Dems impeachment inquiry as a ‘scam.’ Trump ally Joseph diGenova calls the whistleblowers ‘suicide bombers,’ and accuses House Dems of ‘regicide.’ In 2008, Mike Pence addressed Congress on impeachment, arguing ‘the business of high crimes and misdemeanors’ is based on ‘if the person serving... puts their own interests’ ahead of ‘public service.’ The Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff Swan weighs in.