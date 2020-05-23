Invoking Obama, Biden faces 'debt' to black voters in clash with radio host Charlamagne

During an in-depth interview with “Breakfast Club” Radio host Charlemagne Tha God on Thursday, Joe Biden defended his record on crime, civil rights and his relationship with the black community. When signing off, Biden made a controversial comment suggesting that if people who cannot figure out whether they are for him or Trump, “then you ain't black.” Biden walked back the comment after criticism on Friday. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the interview and how the “framework beneath this controversy still matters” apart from the “gaffe,” reporting on calls for reforming the Democratic party’s representation and policies.