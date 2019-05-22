Inside the secret Trump impeachment meeting

Speaker Nancy Pelosi met privately with the majority of House members to debate impeaching President Trump, in response to private and public lobbying by some Democrats that an impeachment probe is the best way to confront White House stonewalling. Member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, joins Ari Melber to discuss why she has unveiled a new resolution that would authorize the Judiciary Committee to “investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives” to exercise impeachment power.