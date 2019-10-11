Indicted: Giuliani allies arrested at airport boasted of Trump relationship, Mar-a-Lago stays

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Former GOP Rep Carlos Curbelo reveals meeting Giuliani’s Ukrainian business associates last year on Capitol Hill. Curbelo reveals the two associates ‘stood out a little bit’ with their repeated ‘showing off’ of their closeness to Trump and Giuliani, saying ‘they had very good relationships with the White House’ and were ‘frequent guests at Mar-a-Lago.’ Curbelo says he gathered the associates ‘were looking for opportunities’ to make money to ‘use their influence in politics to get deals’ and ‘legislated,’ adding ‘everything points’ in the ‘direction’ of ‘serious campaign violation.’