Impeachment triumph: Rep. who ran against Pelosi hails her the Dems' 'FDR' of 2019

Congressman Tim Ryan, a moderate Democrat who ran against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House, makes news in the wake of impeachment by hailing her leadership. Ryan says she was underestimated and now hails her skills as on par with Democratic Party legends LBJ and FDR “in their prime.” Ryan made the comments after MSNBC anchor Ari Melber played Ryan’s past criticism of Pelosi, and pressed him on it, given her recent success uniting the caucus on impeaching Trump.