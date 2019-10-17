Impeachment probe reveals 'all roads lead to Rudy'

As key evidence and witnesses come forward in the Ukraine plot, Washington Post Columnist Kathleen Parker argues ‘all roads lead to Rudy on the impeachment,’ as he was engaged with Trump aides doing ‘dirty work’ for Donald Trump. Parker argues Rudy gets paid substantial amounts of money by his ‘associates’ who pay for ‘access to Donald Trump.’ Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman weighs in, arguing Rudy and Trump’s plot is ‘already enough for a federal crime.’