Impeachment fact-check: Military funding did not get to Ukraine, shredding Trump defense

The House impeachment report documents more evidence undercutting one of the White House’s last factual defenses to impeachment – the claim that there can’t be an impeachable abuse of power if Ukraine ultimately got the military money that was froze. In this report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber draws on the evidence in the new House report, and other material, to show millions of dollars have still not reached Ukraine, raising key issues for the impeachment probe.