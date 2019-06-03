Impeachment debate breaks out: Can't let Trump 'commit crimes'

A spirited impeachment debate breaks out on “The Beat” with Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, The Root’s Jason Johnson and former Republican House lawyer Sophia Nelson. Nelson saying Mueller laid out “serious high crimes and misdemeanors” and “Congress has to do its duty and must do its job” and start an impeachment inquiry now. Johnson agrees saying it’s time to impeach and stop “dancing around” the problem that you can’t indict a sitting President. Butler disagrees noting Pelosi is a “master politician” and if the endgame is getting Trump out, “impeachment might interfere” with that.