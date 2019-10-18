Impeachment circular firing squad? See Trump's allies turn on aide who admitted Ukraine plot

Trump’s White House is in damage control mode as they attempt to clean up Mick Mulvaney’s admittance of a quid pro quo during a press conference. Nick Akerman, former Watergate prosecutor, argues it is ‘absurd’ for the White House to ‘try to back off’ Mulvaney’s ‘terrible damning confession.’ Ackerman adds Mulvaney’s confession was ‘a very conscious effort by Donald Trump’ to have an aide ‘admit’ a crime in public to give himself ‘wiggle room.’