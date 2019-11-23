How patriotism, The Kardashians and A$AP Rocky took the impeachment hearings by storm

In this special impeachment edition of “Fallback Friday,” an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat,” journalist Josh Marshall and comedian Chuck Nice join Ari Melber to discuss the highlights from this week’s historic impeachment hearings. Marshall and Nice discuss how A$AP Rocky became one of the stars of the hearings, and how the Kardashians even made their way to Capitol Hill. Marshall also discusses Trump aide John Bolton, and if he expects him to testify.