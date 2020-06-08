How Colin Kaepernick started a national movement years before Floyd's death

President Trump warning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell players would be "disrespecting" the country if they kneel during the national anthem in protest to police brutality. The warning comes after Goodell admits he was "wrong" on the protests. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle reports on how Colin Kaepernick came up with the idea to kneel and gets reaction from former NFL player Donte Stallworth who says the NFL “had an opportunity” to defend its players before, but “instead chose to stand with the President of the United States against its own players.” As Goodell now admits he was “wrong,” Stallworth says “words are good start” and hopes the league will now “shield the players from the President.”