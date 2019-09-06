House Dems launch new probe of Trump aides lining his pockets

House Dems are demanding White House documents to investigate if Trump is using his presidency for profit. This comes after VP Pence went 180 miles out of his way to stay at a Trump hotel, and Trump’s strong push to host an international summit at his property. The Root’s Dr. Jason Johnson slams House Dems for taking ‘so long to realize that the President’ is ‘scamming us all,’ by ‘using the United States as a way to funnel money into his personal finances.’