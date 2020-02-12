Holder blasts AG Barr 'abhorrent' behavior, DOJ Official warns of 'Tuesday Night Massacre'

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar are working together to lower Trump’s convicted aide Roger Stone’s prison sentence. As President Trump congratulates Barr for “taking charge,” Trump’s DOJ faces scrutiny from former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance who accuse Barr of using the Department as a political weapon. The scandal has forced prosecutors to resign, causing former federal prosecutors to warn of another “Tuesday Night Massacre;” former Attorney General Eric Holder adds Trump is working to “endanger the fabric of our democracy.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump’s attempt to undercut Special Counsel Mueller’s probe and how his intervention defeats the purpose of an “independent counsel.”