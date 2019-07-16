Historic: watch the moment the House rebuked Trump’s racism

Historic: watch the moment the House rebuked Trump’s racism03:23
The House of Representatives voted to condemn President Trump's 'racist' attacks against four minority Congresswomen. Only four Republicans went on the record rebuking Trump for having 'legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.' The vote was immediately followed by Democratic Rep. Al Green introducing articles of impeachment against Trump, citing his inability to 'defend the American ideal of all persons being equal.'