Historic national protests demand sweeping police reform in Trump era

Mourning, anger and frustration from the death of George Floyd has sparked outrage resulting in protesting across the country, many peaceful others leading to violence. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights the decades of activism calling for social justice and racial equality. Melber highlights archival footage from authors James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and more that echo the current political climate. Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC Ari Melber to discuss the ongoing “problem in American society” arguing “America is addicted to black death.” Dyson soberly analyzes the current state of issues facing black Americans today saying “we can't breathe because of police brutality. We can't breathe because of a pandemic of COVID-19.”