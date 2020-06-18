LL Cool J addresses racism in America: 'You do not have to be afraid of me'

Grammy-award winning artist, actor and trailblazer LL Cool J joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the murder of George Floyd, racism in America and the ongoing protests. LL Cool J addresses officers being charged in the Atlanta shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, telling Melber it was “the right thing,” and argues America must “dig deeper into the idea of implicit bias.” Melber unearths footage of LL Cool J speaking about the public perception of rappers in 1997, telling white America “you do not have to be afraid of me.”