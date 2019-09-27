Hard in the Paint: Waka Flocka & Sen. Feingold's Green Bromance

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and former Democratic U.S. Senator Russ Feingold talk about what should “fall back” on MSNBC’s The Beat, with Waka Flocka taking Kanye West’s side in the controversy over his “croc” shoes and Feingold decrying the declining bird population in North America. The former Senator also talks about how glad he is to “meet this guy” Waka Flocka, noting “he's talking about educating kids, he says he wants to go green, he's agreed to endorse our campaign for nature and he says he might do some music for it.“