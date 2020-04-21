Governor addresses plan to release prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners continue to be an at risk population for exposure to the coronavirus, with some jail becoming some of the largest known source of coronavirus cases in the United States. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont addresses the class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU seeking emergency action to prevent the spread of covid-19. Lamont argues the lawsuit is being used “as an opportunity for a mass release,” adding Connecticut has “thousand fewer people in our prisons today than we had just six weeks ago,” as his team is working to release inmates on a “very thoughtful, methodical basis.”