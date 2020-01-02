GOP Nightmare? Giuliani ‘would testify’ at Trump trial as insiders push him away

After stonewalling evidence and witnesses in the impeachment investigation, in a new interview, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he ‘would testify’ in Trump’s impeachment trial. But many republicans want Giuliani to stop “helping” Trump, a top Senate aide telling The Daily Beast he ‘wouldn’t trust Rudy’ for representation ‘in a parking dispute.’ MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber examines what Giuliani on the stand could mean even citing Kanye West to argue why it might be best for Rudy Giuliani to ignore his own advice.