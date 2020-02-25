GOP Aide on Mayor Pete's inspiring run and working as 'closeted' campaign staffer

In a powerful interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, former Jeb Bush 2016 campaign aide and longtime GOP strategist Tim Miller opens up about Pete Buttigieg’s barrier breaking presidential run, as an openly gay, married man. Miller recounts seeing Buttigieg’s public kiss with his husband on “the brightest stage,” and how it made him “really emotional” adding it “makes a much bigger difference than maybe people realize” especially for members of the gay community looking for “role models” in political arenas, as there “aren’t that many.”